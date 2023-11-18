Murray, Ky. man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing two people in Sept.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Friday, more than two months after a Murray, Kentucky man stabbed two people.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 11 p.m. on September 12.

Deputies learned that 41-year-old Jeremy Owens had stabbed a female victim at a home on Faxon Road in Murray, Ky.

The sheriff’s office says two people attempted to intervene using multiple tactics. In the process, one individual was stabbed and the other was struck in the face.

One of the victims then retrieved a shotgun and fired multiple times at Owens. A struggle over the weapon ensued and they were able to overcome Owens, ultimately ending the altercation.

The victims were able to escape to their vehicle and drive to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, both stabbing victims had multiple wounds and were flown to Skyline Hospital.

Deputies found Owens at the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Due to needing medical treatment, Owens was served the arrest warrant on November 17.

He was taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Facility and charged with attempted murder and fourth-degree assault (no injury).

