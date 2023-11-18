Missouri State Football Tournament scores

Heartland Votes
The football games were played on November 18 and included two Heartland teams
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final scores are in for the Missouri State Football Tournament Saturday games.

The football games were played on November 18 around 1 p.m.

Here are the final scores for the Heartland games played:

  • Class 1 District Championship
    • Marionville beat Portageville 17-14
  • Class 5 Quarterfinals
    • Cape Central beat Eureka 32-29

