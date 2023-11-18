Missouri State Football Tournament scores
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final scores are in for the Missouri State Football Tournament Saturday games.
The football games were played on November 18 around 1 p.m.
Here are the final scores for the Heartland games played:
- Class 1 District Championship
- Marionville beat Portageville 17-14
- Class 5 Quarterfinals
- Cape Central beat Eureka 32-29
