Missouri State Football Tournament scores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The final scores are in for the Missouri State Football Tournament Saturday games.

The football games were played on November 18 around 1 p.m.

Here are the final scores for the Heartland games played:

Class 1 District Championship Marionville beat Portageville 17-14

Class 5 Quarterfinals Cape Central beat Eureka 32-29



