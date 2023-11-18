Graves County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman from Water Valley, Kentucky has been reported missing.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Lana Hayden left her family’s home on KY 94 West near Water Valley at around 11 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

Hayden is a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The sheriff’s office says Hayden does not have any charges against her, but her family is concerned about her well-being.

If you have any information about Hayden’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (270) 247-4501.

