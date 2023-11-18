Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Dry, mild conditions this weekend; tracking rain on Monday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/18
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s looking to be another beautiful weekend in the Heartland with dry, mild conditions.

It is a bit chilly for some places this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

However, things will warm up by noon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Meghan Smith says with these dry conditions and sunny skies, it’s a great day to get outside and enjoy this weather!

Some of our northeastern counties may see some frost Sunday morning, but temps will warm up by the afternoon hours.

You will see some sunshine throughout the day, however heavy clouds are expected to move into the region starting around noon.

We are tracking some active weather that will begin moving into our southwestern counties late Sunday night, bringing rain showers for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home...
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges
You can catch Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 11/17
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Saturday morning outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cool dry weekend ahead
Cassie Campbell says the clouds are keeping us slightly warmer throughout the afternoon with...
First Alert: High temps in the mid-60s this afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler and sunny weekend