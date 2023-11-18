First Alert: Dry, mild conditions this weekend; tracking rain on Monday

(KFVS) - It’s looking to be another beautiful weekend in the Heartland with dry, mild conditions.

It is a bit chilly for some places this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

However, things will warm up by noon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Meghan Smith says with these dry conditions and sunny skies, it’s a great day to get outside and enjoy this weather!

Some of our northeastern counties may see some frost Sunday morning, but temps will warm up by the afternoon hours.

You will see some sunshine throughout the day, however heavy clouds are expected to move into the region starting around noon.

We are tracking some active weather that will begin moving into our southwestern counties late Sunday night, bringing rain showers for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.