Dyersburg High School student injured after school bus accident

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A student from Dyersburg High School student was injured after an accident involving a Dyer County school bus.

On November 17, the Dyersburg Police Department responded to an accident involving a Dyer County school and a Dyersburg High School student. The student was injured as the bus had already left the designated bus stop to pick up students.

According to the Police Department, the student ran toward the bus as it was traveling down the roadway. The student tripped and fell under the path of the rear tires of the bus.

The student was transported to a Memphis hospital. According to the Dyersburg Police Chief, Steve Isbell, the bus driver will not be charged.

“The department has completed the investigation, and no charges will be filed. This was an unfortunate accident, and there was nothing more the bus driver could have done,” said Isbell.

