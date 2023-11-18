Heartland Votes
Calm weekend before rain moves in

By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are looking at a calm ending to a calm Saturday. Temperatures are going to cool down a bit after sunset, getting to the mid 40s before cooling off to the low 30s by the morning. This evening will remain clear heading into the morning, when a few clouds will begin developing in southeast Missouri. These cloudy skies will continue moving throughout the Heartland, leaving partly cloudy skies for almost everyone. Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s by the afternoon. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, we will see significant showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, across the Heartland, but the severe weather threat is extremely low. The rain will continue into Tuesday morning.

For those traveling for Thanksgiving, Wednesday looks cooler, starting in the mid 30s and warming up to the low 50s by the afternoon, but expect mostly sunny skies that turn into sunny skies by Thursday. Temperatures are in the low 30s Thursday morning and warming up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. The calmer weather continues before another chance of showers moves in next Saturday morning.

