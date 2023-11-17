When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns to Show Me Center in January

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash will return to the Show Me Center in January.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. You can click here to buy tickets.

The judging will end at 5 p.m. with awards to follow.

According to organizers, admission will include sampling all professional BBQ teams’ 10 booths for BBQ (People’s Choice Judging) and the Hero’s Cup.

The barbecue competition will also include games, live music and more.

