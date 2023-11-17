Heartland Votes
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta

A train derailed and caught fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. The fire is now out but crews have still got a big mess on the tracks.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at the CSX rail yard off Defoor Avenue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said eight rail cars, including the locomotive, somehow collided on the CSX property.

The collision caused a fire on the locomotive, which contained 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officials said 1,200 gallons burned off in the fire before firefighters could put the flames out, and 2,800 gallons of diesel fuel remain. But the scene has now been deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

Defoor Avenue is closed between Collier and Chattahoochee avenues.

The fire is now out, but crews will still need to deal with a big mess on the tracks .

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is handling the scene.

