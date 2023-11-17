Southern Ill. families overwhelmed with emotions on National Adoption Day

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - National Adoption Day is Friday, November 17 and that means some Heartland families will be adding another loved one to their family.

In Williamson County, 28 children made it official with their forever homes.

According to Wendy Ingersoll with the Regional Administration for the Department of Children and Family Services, today is always a special day.

She said it always brings the emotions out of everyone involved.

“It’s closure for the families, you know, moving towards a permanent forever home; and for us it’s just a joy and excitement. It’s a lot of emotions tears, but happy tears,” she said.

And for multiple local families, today is a day they will never forget.

Angela and Rob Oxford were all smiles in the Williamson County courtroom as they finalized the adoption of their daughter Sophia.

“This is such an amazing wonderful experience,” Angela and Rob Oxford told us.

It’s been a long road for the Oxfords. Angela said she had a 20-year journey with infertility.

“Literally can say that I tried everything under the sun to try and conceive and then we decided to pursue adoption and fostering and she’s actually our second little foster love,” said Oxford.

Now, Sophia will grow up in a loving home.

“We’ve had her since day one. And it’s a blessing to finally know that she will forever be ours. That there’s no question or doubt from this day forward she is ours till the day we draw our last breath she’s ours,” the Oxfords said.

For another mother, today is something that’s been on her mind for years and years.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve wanted this for so long,” said Jessica Jimenez.

National Adoption Day brings closure for Jimenez. With Friday’s adoption, she was able to reunite Kelsey with her identical twin.

“They came to me a year ago and it came as an adoptive placement through foster care so it was a little bit different than some of my other kids but the minute they walked through the door I knew this was a forever thing,” Jimenez said.

Now, just a week before Thanksgiving, these families are celebrating.

For the Oxfords, it marks a new beginning.

“We’re going to have a big party aren’t we? Are we ready to party? Yeah, we’re going to have a big party and everybody’s going to be there and celebrate. ‘Cause today’s a special day? Isn’t it,” the Oxfords said.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, you can call 618-997-8639 and ask to speak with a licensing worker at the Department of Children and Family Services.

