SIU Basketball defeats Chicago State to improve to 3-0

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University basketball team defeated Chicago State 71-55 Thursday night, November 16 at Banterra Center in Carbondale to improve to 3-0 on the season.

AJ Ferguson led the Salukis with 20 points and Xavier Johnson added 18 in the victory.

The Salukis returns to action against the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday, November 21.

