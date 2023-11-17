Heartland Votes
SIU Basketball defeats Chicago State to improve to 3-0

SIU defeats Chicago State in men's basketball
SIU defeats Chicago State in men's basketball(Source: Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University basketball team defeated Chicago State 71-55 Thursday night, November 16 at Banterra Center in Carbondale to improve to 3-0 on the season.

AJ Ferguson led the Salukis with 20 points and Xavier Johnson added 18 in the victory.

The Salukis returns to action against the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday, November 21.

