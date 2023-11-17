Portageville Football preparing for Class 1 District 1 Championship against Marionville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The top two teams in Class 1 in Missouri are set to kick off for the Class 1 District 1 Championship on Saturday.

Portageville (No. 1, 10-1) travels to Marionville (No. 2, 11-0) for a highly anticipated matchup.

“Now that we’re at this point in the season, those rankings don’t mean anything,” said Portageville head coach Ian Penrod. “There’s eight of us left and anybody can win it. If we don’t go out and play our best ball, we’ll be sitting at home.”

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

