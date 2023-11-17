Heartland Votes
Portageville Football preparing for Class 1 District 1 Championship against Marionville

Portageville preparing for Class 1 District 1 Championship
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The top two teams in Class 1 in Missouri are set to kick off for the Class 1 District 1 Championship on Saturday.

Portageville (No. 1, 10-1) travels to Marionville (No. 2, 11-0) for a highly anticipated matchup.

“Now that we’re at this point in the season, those rankings don’t mean anything,” said Portageville head coach Ian Penrod. “There’s eight of us left and anybody can win it. If we don’t go out and play our best ball, we’ll be sitting at home.”

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

