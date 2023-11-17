Heartland Votes
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A judge determined that the 17-year-old teen suspect in the death of Nicole Jones will be certified as an adult in the case, with gruesome details of the alleged crime being revealed for the first time Friday.

Kaitlyn Coones is charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

In court, the prosecutor said Canton Police contacted Sylvania Township Police in May to check the safety of Nicole Jones.

They told police a 17-year-old foster child in the custody of Stark County Children Services who was living at a group home was missing. They said the teen allegedly sent a text message to a group home nurse saying she killed two people and she was on the run.

Coones allegedly left Canton and was picked up at a restaurant by Jonathan Jones, the son of Nicole Jones. They drove back to his house where he lives with his mother, with the teen crawling into Jonathan Jones’s bedroom window so his mother wouldn’t know.

The prosecutor says the teen gave Jonathan Jones an ultimatum to take care of his mother because she was interfering in their relationship.

He had five hours to kill his mother. After the five hours passed and he didn’t do it, she allegedly gave him another hour.

Sylvania Township Detective Jake Albright testified that Coones killed Nicole Jones, 53, herself.

When the mother was in the kitchen looking in the refrigerator, the teen allegedly strangled her and bludgeoned her with a rock.

He said Jonathan Jones was allegedly in the living room.

The detective testified they drove to two local stores and bought a tarp and trash bags to wrap the body and clean the kitchen.

They allegedly drove to a nearby apartment complex and dumped the body in a dumpster. Police do not believe the body will ever be recovered.

The two suspects then fled to Mexico, where they were eventually arrested.

The detective said the teen gave detailed statements and admitted to killing Nicole Jones during an interview with FBI agents.

The prosecutor said GPS devices tracked Jonathan Jones to the stores and the dumpster where the body was placed.

The teen’s attorney, Ann Baronas, countered in court that the teen is a victim of Jonathan Jones, who was not supposed to have any contact with her.

She added that investigators don’t know who sent the text message.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

