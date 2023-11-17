One injured in three vehicle collision in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to a hospital.

Around 1:40 p.m. on November 16, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of KY 80 East and US 45 South in Mayfield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation determined that 65-year-old Thomas Holcombe of Mayfield was driving a 2007 Ford Edge traveling West on KY 80. Holcombe was turning left onto US 45 South and turned in front of a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 that was traveling eastbound on KY 80. The Toyota was driven by 58-year-old Lisa Brewer of Mayfield.

Brewer was unable to avoid the collision and collided with Holcombe. Holcombe’s vehicle then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 68-year-old Dorothy Alexander of Mayfield. Alexander was sitting stationary and attempting to turn right onto KY 80 from US 45 South.

Brewer received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS. Holcombe and Alexander did not report any injuries at the scene.

