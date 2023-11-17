Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

One injured in three vehicle collision in Mayfield

A multi-vehicle collision on the intersection of KY 80 East and US 45 South in Mayfield...
A multi-vehicle collision on the intersection of KY 80 East and US 45 South in Mayfield resulted in one person being transported to a hospital.(Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to a hospital.

Around 1:40 p.m. on November 16, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of KY 80 East and US 45 South in Mayfield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation determined that 65-year-old Thomas Holcombe of Mayfield was driving a 2007 Ford Edge traveling West on KY 80. Holcombe was turning left onto US 45 South and turned in front of a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 that was traveling eastbound on KY 80. The Toyota was driven by 58-year-old Lisa Brewer of Mayfield.

Brewer was unable to avoid the collision and collided with Holcombe. Holcombe’s vehicle then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 68-year-old Dorothy Alexander of Mayfield. Alexander was sitting stationary and attempting to turn right onto KY 80 from US 45 South.

Brewer received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS. Holcombe and Alexander did not report any injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
When anchor and reporter Breanna Harris thinks about Cape Girardeau, the community she grew up...
My Heartland Home: Breanna Harris shares sentimental memories of growing up in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

On November 16, 15-year-old Lucas Matlock fled his home in Marion after a confrontation with a...
Marion Police asking for assistance in locating endangered juvenile
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
Home is where the heart is, and for Jeffrey Bullard that’s in Jefferson County, Illinois.
My Heartland Home: Jeffrey Bullard shares memories from Jefferson County, Ill.
Don Benitone was honored in a special ceremony being led by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and...
Herrin resident honored with a Quilt of Valor on 102nd birthday