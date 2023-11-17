Heartland Votes
My Heartland Home: Jeffrey Bullard shares memories from Jefferson County, Ill.

Home is where the heart is and for our own anchor and reporter Jeffrey Bullard, that's right here in the Heartland
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Home is where the heart is, and for me that’s right here in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Driving into tiny Woodlawn, Illinois you’ll pass by mostly houses.

At a bird’s eye view, you can see the water tower and railroad tracks, but for me this is home.

My mom Julie has worked at the same furniture store since before I was born and in a way Newell Furniture was like a playground for me and my brother Will growing up.

“Will was three, and you would’ve been five, I used to work over there at the general store and you’d come and stay with me, I don’t know, an hour and a half, two hours, until your dad got home,” my mom said.

My dad on the other hand is the sheriff of Jefferson County. He explained how our jobs aren’t too far apart.

“I seek the truth in my job, and so do you and you report what you find and we write reports of what we find,” he said.

Throughout my childhood there’s a few places that you just sort of feel a connection to.

Rend Lake is one of them, a man-made lake completed in 1971 by the U.S. army. It has a shoreline of 162 miles.

That may seen long, but so does the distance from home at times.

No matter where I go, or wherever I end up, I’ll always know the Heartland to be my home.

You can watch My Heartland Home on Heartland News at 6 this week.

