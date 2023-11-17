Multiple arrests made in Murray vehicle break ins

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four Paducah men were arrested after multiple vehicles were broken into in Murray.

Around 3:06 a.m. on November 17, the Murray Police Department went to a call of subjects breaking into a vehicle. As officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been broken into and located three individuals that were attempting to hide from the officers.

The three suspects then ran on foot from the officers. As officers chased them, they located another suspect who also ran. All four of the suspects were caught and detained.

According to a release from the MPD, officers canvassed multiple areas, locating vehicles that had been broken into and were able to make contact with many of the victims. Numerous stolen items were also recovered.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Joemetrion Casey, 19-year-old Isiah Jones, 19-year-old Alijah Frazier, and 20-year-old Dantevious Hill were all arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail. They were all charged with the following offenses:

One count of 2nd degree fleeing or evading police

15 counts of theft by unlawful taking contents from vehicle

15 counts of 2nd degree criminal mischief

One count of engaging in organized crime

As the investigation continues, more charges are expected. If you have a vehicle that was broken into overnight in Murray, you are asked to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

