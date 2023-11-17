Martin Police Department investigating shots fired at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Martin Police Department is assisting the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Department of Public Safety with an ongoing investigation of shots fired.

According to the MPD, the investigation is regarding shots being fired in the area of University Villages. On the evening of November 16, reports were received and evidence has been located that shots were fired outside of the building.

There have been no injuries reported and there is not an active shooting situation at this time. The investigation will continue and the UTM Department of Public Safety is advising all students and staff on campus to continue to shelter until further notice.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the UTM Department of Public Safety at 731-881-7777, the Martin Police Dept. at 731-587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at 731-587-2611.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.