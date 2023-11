MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department has located a previously missing endangered juvenile.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 15-year-old Lucas Matlock fled his home in the 1700 block of Marcella Drive in Marion after a confrontation with a family member.

According to the MPD, Matlock was located safe and unharmed Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.