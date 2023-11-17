Marion Police asking for assistance in locating endangered juvenile

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department is asking for those in Marion to help locate a missing endangered juvenile.

Around 5 p.m. on November 16, 15-year-old Lucas Matlock fled his home in the 1700 block of Marcella Drive in Marion after a confrontation with a family member. According to the MPD, Matlock, who is verbal-autistic, was threatening to harm himself.

Matlock’s last known direction of travel was northbound from the area of his residence. Matlock is 5′9″, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark blue/gray dickie style pants, and a red knit hat.

Matlock may have a knife in his possession. If you see Lucas Matlock, you are asked to not approach. Instead maintain a safe, visual distance and contact 911.

