Man arrested on armed robbery charges

Demarco V. Stokes, 28 of Belvidere, Ill., was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Marion, Ill. convenience store on Thursday night, Nov. 16.(Source: Marion, Ill. Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store Thursday night, November 16.

Officers were called at 7:46 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the ROC One Stop on the 300 block of DeYoung Street in Marion, Illinois.

According to Marion Police, a store clerk told officers that he had been robbed by a man with a knife and the suspect got away from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers, along with a K9 unit, searched the area and reported finding the suspect near Lincoln School.

Police identified the suspect as Demarco V. Stokes, of Belvidere, Ill.

After questioning, Stokes was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on aggravated robbery, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Marion Police said a knife and an undisclosed amount of money was found on Stokes.

