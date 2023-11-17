Heartland Votes
Illinois hunters harvest 262 turkeys during 2023 fall firearm season

The top counties harvest in the Heartland this year was 14 birds in Williamson County, 13 birds...
By Josh Seabaugh

Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois have harvested a preliminary statewide total of 262 wild turkeys during the 2023 fall firearm turkey season.

The fall firearm turkey season ran from October 21-29. The 2023 total is only five less birds than the statewide turkey harvest of 267 in 2022. The record harvest was set in 2005 when 1,218 birds were harvested.

Fall firearm turkey season was open in 56 Illinois counties. The top counties harvest in the Heartland this year was 14 birds in Williamson County, 13 birds in Franklin County and 12 birds in Pope County. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, preliminary data show 55% of the harvest were female birds and 48% were male.

The following information includes the preliminary 2023 fall firearm turkey harvest results in the Heartland counties:

  • Alexander County harvested four turkeys
  • Franklin County harvested 13 turkeys
  • Gallatin County harvested five turkeys
  • Hamilton County harvested three turkeys
  • Hardin County harvested four turkeys
  • Jackson County harvested four turkeys
  • Jefferson County harvested nine turkeys
  • Johnson County harvested seven turkeys
  • Massac County harvested two turkeys
  • Perry County harvested eight turkeys
  • Pope County harvested 12 turkeys
  • Pulaski County harvested one turkey
  • Saline County harvested one turkey
  • Union County harvested eight turkeys
  • Williamson County harvested 14 turkeys

