How a historic Soulard church bell made its way back home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A historic Soulard church bell has made its way back home after being stolen.

First Alert 4 previously reported on the bell being stolen from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on South 7th Street. The bell dates back to the year the church was established: 1849.

On Wednesday, St. Louis police detectives located the bell and brought it back to the church. The bell was not damaged. Since the investigation is ongoing, the church said they don’t know where it was found or if any suspects have been identified.

