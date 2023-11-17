Herrin resident honored with a Quilt of Valor on 102nd birthday

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A life-long Herrin resident and World War II Veteran was honored on his 102 birthday.

On November 16, Don Benitone was honored in a special ceremony being led by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and hosted by City of Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini. The ceremony was held at 3 p.m. at the Herrin City Hall Council Room. Benitone was honored by the State Senate and House of Representatives along with the City of Herrin.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization, locally represented by The Little Egypt Quilters. Led my group leader, Mrs. Ann Collins, the organization will be leading the special ceremony and group presentation, being hosted by Mayor Steve Frattini.

Benitone has lived on the grounds of his family home his entire life, other than his time at McKendree University and during his service during WWII. Currently, he continues to live in the home he built after the war.

All are invited to share their support for Benitone at the ceremony. You can also mail him cards to his home: Don Benitone, 2517 North 13th Street, Herrin, IL. 62948.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.