Gov. Parson signs executive order extending drought alert in Mo.

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-10 on Friday, November 17, extending Missouri’s...
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-10 on Friday, November 17, extending Missouri’s drought alert through May 1, 2024.(Pixabay | MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-10 on Friday, November 17, extending Missouri’s drought alert through May 1, 2024.

Currently, according to the governor’s office, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all portions of at least 85 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions. The executive order declares a drought in alert in these counties and any other counties that begin to experience drought.

“Having to issue a drought alert this spring was quite unprecedented, and unfortunately, drought has persisted in Missouri,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “While we’ve had periods of marginal improvement, farmers and ranchers are still feeling the impacts, many forced to sell livestock early and scrambling for alternative feed sources. Some of the most impacted areas are our waterways, slowing barge and river port activity during our busy harvest season. We’re extending this alert to continue providing every resource possible to help mitigate the impacts and in hopes that we get plenty of rain throughout the coming winter and spring.”

In response to the drought alert, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources activated the drought assessment committee.

The executive order was set to expire on December 1, 2023. Extending it will allow the committee and its teams to continue to help communities throughout the winter.

During drought, according to the governor’s office, local condition reports are important to understanding impacts to provide timely and appropriate assistance. Citizens can submit information about local drought conditions at Condition Monitoring Observer Reports.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

