Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Food industry could head into ‘period of deflation,’ Walmart CEO says

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon explained the U.S. food industry may be heading to a period of...
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon explained the U.S. food industry may be heading to a period of deflation following three years of price hikes.(Unsplash)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - You may be more likely to see lower prices at the grocery store very soon.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon explained the U.S. food industry may be heading to a period of deflation following three years of price hikes.

Studies have shown food prices have increased by 25% since the pandemic began in 2020.

McMillon said consumers could see lower prices in coming weeks and months, with Walmart possibly entering a “deflationary environment”.

With Walmart being the largest retailer in the U.S., groceries make up more than half of the company’s sales.

The U.S. Department of Labor said food prices rose over 3% from Oct. 2022, while prices on staples such as bacon, seafood, and eggs have dropped.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Cape Girardeau in October.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home...
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company

Latest News

A mature whitetail buck peers from under a tree.
1st firearm deer season set for Nov. 17-19 in Illinois
On the evening of November 16, reports were received and evidence has been located that shots...
Police investigating shots fired on UT Martin campus
True Loves get a bit of a break this year as PNC Bank’s 40th annual Christmas Price Index®...
12 Days of Christmas: A look at inflation
Dr. Ryan Davis has found memories of the Delorean and his youth. He and his wife took the car...
Full Throttle Thursday: DeLorean Delight