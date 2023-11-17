First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold front today will introduce a dry but cooler (but nice) pattern for the weekend. In the short term, a few bands of light showers are still likely through mid morning, moving out from west to east. Rain amounts look to be very light…in the trace to few hundredths range. Behind the front later today a cooler and drier northwest breeze picks up, which will start to clear out the clouds from NW to SE. This evening will be clearing and colder, but with decreasing winds after sunset.

The weekend is looking quiet but cooler. A few clouds will begin to push in from the west by late Sunday, however, ahead of a stronger storm for Monday and Tuesday. Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms look likely during this period. Behind this system, it will be dry but chilly for Thanksgiving. Models are showing another wet system about Friday or Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, which could affect travel.

