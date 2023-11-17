Heartland Votes
First Alert: Bands of light morning showers ahead of cooler, drier afternoon

Light rain on a fall day.
Light rain on a fall day.(Taylor Gattoni / WILX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - A few bands of light showers are likely through mid-morning.

Rain amounts will be very light.

As the cold front moves out of the Heartland, it will be cooler and drier this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Breezes out of the northwest will also pick up.

This evening will be clear and colder with winds decreasing after sunset.

The weekend is looking calm, but cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few clouds will begin to push in from the west by late Sunday, ahead of a stronger storm for Monday and Tuesday.

Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms look likely during this period.

After the system moves out, it will be dry but chilly for Thanksgiving.

Highs look to be in the mid to upper 40s!

Models are showing another rainy system about Friday or Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, which could affect travel.

