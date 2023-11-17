Families to receive turkeys, canned goods in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Thanksgiving cheer is being handed out one turkey at a time in Cairo on Friday, November 17.

Members of Laborers’ Union Local 773 and Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza’s office will be giving away free turkeys and canned goods to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rise Community Market.

This is the seventh year for the event.

In past years, more than 100 turkeys and all the trimmings were given away to help make for a nice Thanksgiving dinner.

