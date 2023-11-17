Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple, Loren and Drew.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – A 3-year-old dog at an animal shelter in Chicago has found his forever home after his story went viral.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

The shelter shared photos on Facebook of Elvis earlier this week, who was sadly left behind as the only dog in the kennels.

However, after receiving nationwide attention, Elvis was adopted on Friday.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple, Loren and Drew.

They shared a photo of the happy family.

The shelter said it was fate for Elvis to end up with Loren, who has worked as an Elvis impersonator in the past.

“This couple is head over heels in love with their new family member and already has a dog bed and tons of toys waiting for him at his forever home,” the shelter wrote.

The shelter said Loren and Drew have also been longtime supporters of The Anti-Cruelty Society and have hosted fundraising events in the past.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

If adopting Elvis wasn’t in your future, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Cape Girardeau in October.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home...
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company

Latest News

President Biden wraps trip to California, APEC summit
President Biden wraps trip to California, APEC summit
USPS suggests getting your shipping done early instead of waiting until the last minute.
Holiday shipping deadlines
President Biden wraps trip to California, APEC summit
Bottom Seam Aces Dodge Ball Tournament 2023 flyer
Dodgeball tournament to benefit Cape Girardeau sports club
Simple information can save lives, and a new program in Scott City is helping firefighters when...
Community Connect helps Scott City first responders