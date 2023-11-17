Cooler and sunny weekend

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/17.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, a few light showers have moved across the Heartland. We are still seeing a few lingering sprinkles depending where you are at but the afternoon will become mostly dry and partly cloudy. The clouds are keeping us slightly warmer throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Once this cold front sweep across the area today, the outside will feel much cooler once the sun goes down. Tonight, lows in the upper 40s with clear skies. Saturday and Sunday will feel more fall like with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and intervals of sunshine and clouds.

Our next rainmaker arrives Sunday evening stirring up the chance for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout next week with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thanksgiving. Headed out the door in the evening or early mornings, you will definitely want to be bundled up. Lows will struggle in get above freezing sitting in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

