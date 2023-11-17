Cool dry weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front finally moved through the area and winds are turning out of the northwest and cooler air will filter in overnight. For this evening temperatures will fall through the 50s with morning lows in near 30 north to the upper 30s far south. Saturday will be sunny and cool across the Heartland. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday will start off chilly with many areas falling to or below freezing. By the afternoon hours we will see increasing clouds and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 60s.

Our rain chances will being to increase Sunday night into early next week. Right now it appears the rain will move out of the Heartland in time for the busy travel day on Wednesday and for our Thanksgiving. Temperatures look to be chilly with many areas seeing highs in the 40s and lower 50s on Thanksgiving.

