Community Connect helps Scott City first responders

Simple information can save lives, and a new program in Scott City is helping firefighters when they’re out on calls.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Having as much information as possible during an emergency is crucial for first responders.

Simple information can save lives, and a new program in Scott City is helping firefighters when they’re out on calls.

“It kind of gives us a heightened sense of what we need to be aware of before we even get there,” Chief Shawn Jackson said about Community Connect.

It’s an online program that allows the Scott City Fire Department to access information about the homes and businesses they serve.

Chief Shawn Jackson said the department has been using it for a couple of months.

“It allows them to sign up for a login and be able to provide pertinent information.”

That information can be as simple as how many people live in a home, including if anyone has a disability.

It’s information Lieutenant Ben Freeman said is beneficial when seconds count.

“It really helps to be able to go into the system, view it, it gives me a chance to make a better game plan when we get there what we need, if someone is in a house that’s on fire how we are going to get them out, if its commercial properties it gives us an idea of where things are gives me a list of preplans,” said Freeman.

You can sign up here, and your information will be kept secure.

“All the information you provide is stored directly where only dispatch and fire personnel have access to it, we have access to that 24/7,” said Jackson.

Chief Jackson said they’ve had some people sign up, but they want everyone in the district to make accounts.

“The more people we can get to participate in it the more it can help us when we respond to your location,” he added.

