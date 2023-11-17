Heartland Votes
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years in IDOC for robbery and burglary

31-year-old Juan Rivera Marrero pleaded guilty in three cases in Jackson County, Illinois, on...
31-year-old Juan Rivera Marrero pleaded guilty in three cases in Jackson County, Illinois, on charges of robbery and two counts of burglary(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez announced that 31-year-old Juan Rivera Marrero pleaded guilty in three cases in Jackson County, Illinois, on charges of robbery and two counts of burglary. He was sentenced on November 16.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department were dispatched to the Super 8 Hotel in Carbondale in reference to a robbery of 83-year-old James Meyers of Kentucky. The defendant, Marrero, was seen on video surveillance footage shoving Meyers to the ground and stealing his wallet before running out of the hotel. Marrero was eventually apprehended by law enforcement outside of the Chili’s restaurant in Carbondale.

Marrero’s first burglary charges occurred on May 11, when he broke into a vehicle and took items. Marrero was already under arrest for a different investigation and was served with these charges. Marrero originally pled guilty in this case in June, but after the more recent incidents his probation was revoked, and he was resentenced.

The second burglary charge from September 17 occurred when Marrero had broken into the vehicle of the Auto Repair Shop in Carbondale. Marrero stole a necklace, sunglasses, and other items out of the vehicle. He was immediately apprehended by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Marrero was sentenced to 10 years in IDOC for robbery, three years in IDOC for burglary, and three years in IDOC for burglary. All to run concurrent with two years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

