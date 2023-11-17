Blue Bell Ice Cream coming to St. Louis area in 2024; distribution center to open in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blue Bell Ice Cream will be sold in St. Louis-area stores in 2024, the company announced Friday.

No store locations where Blue Bell will be sold have been announced, but the Texas-based company says it expects most major supermarkets and drug stores in the St. Louis area will be carrying their ice cream. Blue Bell says its products will be available in the St. Louis Metro area, Columbia, Jefferson City and southern Illinois beginning March 18.

The company is also building a 16,000-square-foot distribution facility on Spencer Road in St. Peters. No ice cream will be made there but will be stored there before it is delivered to St. Louis-area stores.

Blue Bell says it will also be hiring several positions early next year, including route supervisors, territory managers, sales representatives, office managers, shipping clerks and more.

