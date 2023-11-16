Heartland Votes
VA medical center offers new lung cancer screening program

The John J. Pershing Veteran Affairs Medical Center offers a new lung cancer screening program.
The John J. Pershing Veteran Affairs Medical Center offers a new lung cancer screening program.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing Veteran Affairs Medical Center offers a new lung cancer screening program.

The medical center was recently approved for a new screening program designed to identify lung nodules, track and monitor the findings in veterans enrolled at the center who are at risk for lung cancer.

The medical center partnered with both the Kansas City and St. Louis VA health care facilities.

“So that is so meaningful to me because in the VA, we have a nobel mission to care for our nation’s veterans,” Ginger Potts, quality management coordinator, said. “And knowing that we’re potentially providing services that are life threatening for that veteran is something that just gives me chill bumps every time.”

The facility’s staff hopes the new program will save more lives of Heartland veterans.

You can click here for more information about this and other programs.

