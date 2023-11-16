Public invited to groundbreaking for new Herrin fire station

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Herrin is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new fire station.

The event is set for 2 p.m. on Monday, December 4 at 1609 South 13th Street.

The public is invited to attend the celebration.

According to the city, the new 13,360-square-foot single story station will include three apparatus bays, an administration area, training room, kitchen, dining room, day room, fitness area and sleeping quarters.

The estimated cost of the project is $7 million.

A General Obligation Bond is paying for the facility.

In a released statement, Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy said the new facility will replace the existing fire station, be staffed with existing personnel and equipment and provide a modern, efficient fire station.

The new station is expected to take 400 days to complete.

