NASA holds “Send Your Name to Jupiter” campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Those with interest in space will be able to send their name to one of Jupiter’s moons at no cost.

On Friday, November 24, people will be able to see Jupiter close to the nearly full moon in the east after sunset. To make this experience more personal, NASA is currently running the “Send Your Name to Jupiter” campaign.

At no cost, anyone can submit their name to be etched on a microchip that will travel almost two billion miles on NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft. The spacecraft will be launched in 2024 to explore one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa.

People can send their name by going to go.nasa.gov/MessageInABottle. You can submit your name by the deadline on December 31.

For tips on night sky watching, you can visit NASA’s website.

