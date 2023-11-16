Heartland Votes
Mayfield Electric & Water awarded more than $1.9M for tornado-related expenses

An E4 tornado hit the city of Mayfield on December 10, 2021.
An E4 tornado hit the city of Mayfield on December 10, 2021.(Colin Baillie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) is set to receive $ 1,917,941 to help pay for damages cause by the December 2021 tornadoes.

The funds are coming from FEMA.

According to FEMA, MEWS will use the funds to remove and replace 65,548 linear feet (LF) of service conductors and related hardware, 27,436 LF of primary conductor and related hardware, 398 electric meters and related hardware, 226 pole-mounted light fixtures, 329 additional hardware components, 67 cross arms, 222 poles of various sizes and 223 each of transformers of various sizes.

FEMA said severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and E4 tornadoes caused widespread and prolonged electric power outages in Mayfield and Graves County. Damage included water, sewer and electrical lines throughout multiple locations in the MEWS service area.

The awarded funds are to help MEWS restore the electrical and water system back to its pre-disaster design, function and capacity.

