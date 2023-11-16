Marion, Ill. man critically injured after being hit by car on E. DeYoung St.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, November 16.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 8:08 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of E. DeYoung Street and Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man severely injured lying in the road. The man was later identified as 67-year-old Harold R. Cloud, of Marion.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital and transferred to an Evansville, Ind. hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Marion, Ill. man was uninjured.

According to police, witnesses told them Cloud stepped into the road in the path of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police commercial vehicle officers and crash reconstruction officers.

