Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Marion, Ill. man critically injured after being hit by car on E. DeYoung St.

A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, November 16.
A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, November 16.(WVVA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, November 16.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 8:08 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of E. DeYoung Street and Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man severely injured lying in the road. The man was later identified as 67-year-old Harold R. Cloud, of Marion.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital and transferred to an Evansville, Ind. hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Marion, Ill. man was uninjured.

According to police, witnesses told them Cloud stepped into the road in the path of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police commercial vehicle officers and crash reconstruction officers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

Four bank robbery suspects out of Iowa were taken into custody after leading officers on a...
4 bank robbery suspects out of Iowa taken into custody in Piedmont
If you shop at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, you'll soon have the opportunity to help...
Cape Girardeau Walmart to hold Thanksgiving food drive
If you shop at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, you'll soon have the opportunity to help...
Donate food at Walmart for SEMO Food Bank in Cape Girardeau
A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Cape Girardeau in October.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Cape Girardeau