Man beaten, attacked with a rock on MetroLink train

By Justin Andrews
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man’s routine ride on the MetroLink Tuesday night ended with a stranger attacking him on the train.

John Lansing is left with a black eye and bandages on his face.

“I’d like to see more security on the trains themselves, not standing around on the platform,” said Lansing.

Tuesday night, Lansing said he got on the MetroLink at the Brentwood station after work. At some point during his train commute, he said a guy got on asking him to buy a beer.

Once he declined, he said the suspect started hitting and kicking him.

“So I turned around and said get the eff from me, now! Just get away,” said Lansing. “He just come around with the rock and hit me and jumped off the train!

St. Louis City police said they’re investigating.

Tuesday night’s attack isn’t the only one First Alert Four has covered recently.

In October, First Alert 4 was the only station there when St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason described to police how an angry man tossed a liquid on him.

St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop

“It was enough in there to wet me pretty much from head to toe,” said Judge Mason back in October

Crime on the MetroLink has been a crucial issue for years.

Months ago, Bi-State Development said it has a plan for riders to feel more secure, which includes doubling the number of video cameras and adding metal detectors.

“Metal detectors, fine, you’re gonna find knives and guns,” said Lansing. “What about the rocks, what about stuff like that?”

Bi-State Development said it’s been doing trials recently at North Hanley and Fairview Heights stations.

It was determined we needed more signage to accompany these trials, so signage and other materials are currently being created,” Metro Transit wrote in a statement.

Lansing said metal detectors are not enough.

“I’d like to see more security on the trains themselves, not standing around on the platform,” said Lansing.

Metro Transit does have a $52-million dollar plan for security upgrades, which it said should be complete by 2025.

