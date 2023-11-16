Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Knights of Columbus Black Friday Tree Sale in Paducah

If you're hoping to put up a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, the Knights of Columbus 1055 in Paducah are putting on their annual Black Friday tree sale
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re hoping to put up a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, the Knights of Columbus #1055 in Paducah are putting on their annual Black Friday Tree Sale.

The Black Friday Tree Sale will start around 10 a.m. on November 24 at the Downtown Paducah Farmers Market.

Organizers say proceeds will go to making Christmas food baskets for people in need.

The Knights of Columbus will be selling their Canaan Fir trees through Christmas Eve or until they run out.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

The Oklahoma chapter of the NextGen Under 30 organization holds its awards ceremony on October...
Organization launching in Missouri aims to keep young professionals invested in state
Four bank robbery suspects out of Iowa were taken into custody after leading officers on a...
4 bank robbery suspects out of Iowa taken into custody in Piedmont
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov....
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on 11/16
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody after leading officers on a chase in Wayne...
Four bank robbery suspects from Iowa caught in Wayne County, Mo.