Knights of Columbus Black Friday Tree Sale in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re hoping to put up a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, the Knights of Columbus #1055 in Paducah are putting on their annual Black Friday Tree Sale.

The Black Friday Tree Sale will start around 10 a.m. on November 24 at the Downtown Paducah Farmers Market.

Organizers say proceeds will go to making Christmas food baskets for people in need.

The Knights of Columbus will be selling their Canaan Fir trees through Christmas Eve or until they run out.

