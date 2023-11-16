Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police kick off winter weather campaign

It's been a very nice day outside but according to the calendar, winter is right around the corner
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, IL. (KFVS) - It’s been a very nice weather in early November so it’s hard to imagine that winter is right around the corner. But for the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police, preparation for wintry weather is already underway.

Leaders at IDOT and ISP are taking part in their Winter Weather - Get it Together Campaign. They’re reminding drivers to not crowd snowplows and emergency crews and give them room to work.

Both agencies reminded drivers of safety tips for when winter weather comes. The most important is to slow down and keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

They also say you should have extra supplies: like blankets, ice scrapers, and extra clothes in your vehicle. They also recommend staying home if you do not have to travel anywhere and keeping your vehicle filled with at least a half of tank of gas.

IDOT will deploy more than 1,800 trucks to plow more than 1,100 state roads. Highway Maintainer of IDOT, Tim Rogers, said what it’s like behind the 12-foot-wide snowplow.

“If you can, stay home and stay off the roads. Give the truck drivers some room, give our plow operators some room, there’s a lot going on in the cab of that truck that you don’t have going on in your POV’s,” said Rogers. “You guys sit there and steer and we sit there and steer and operate a plow and operate a spreader and put salt down. As well as paying attention to what you’re doing and what you’re not doing.”

The cost of keeping the roads safe adds up. In IDOT District 9 alone, it cost more than $4M dollars during the last winter season to clear the roads.

Leaders with IDOT say to be patient when driving around a plow and let them do their work.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

Home is where the heart is, and for Jeffrey Bullard that’s in Jefferson County, Illinois.
My Heartland Home: Jeffrey Bullard shares memories from Jefferson County, Ill.
Don Benitone was honored in a special ceremony being led by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and...
Herrin resident honored with a Quilt of Valor on 102nd birthday
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
Home is where the heart is and for our own anchor and reporter Jeffrey Bullard, that's right...
Jeffrey Bullard's Heartland Home: Jefferson County, IL.
Tickets go on sale for a music festival that could bring a crowd to Poplar Bluff twice the size...
Bricks Off Road Parks plans ahead for Rock the Country