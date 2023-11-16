Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on 11/16

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to provide a Team Kentucky Update on November 16.

Gov. Beshear provided an update on economic development; the poster contest for the 62nd inauguration; applying for unclassified positions on Team Kentucky; sports betting; wildfires; apprenticeships in the commonwealth; National Education Week; the open enrollment deadline for health care coverage; Medicaid coverage for children; and funds to combat domestic violence.

Economic Development

Gov. Beshear celebrated continued economic strength in the commonwealth as General Fund receipts for October 2023 totaled over $1B, marking the 14th straight month with revenues over $1B.

The Governor announced continued investment in the state’s workforce training initiatives as over $15.2M in state support was approved for companies and consortiums statewide to train more than 15,500 workers.

‘Forward, Together’ Inauguration Poster Contest

Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear welcomed all Kentucky school-age children to participate in a poster contest that celebrates the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration theme: Forward, Together. For more information on inaugural day events, you can visit the gubernatorial inauguration website.

Join Team Kentucky

After securing a second term last week, Gov. Beshear invited those who want to help the Beshear/Coleman administration continue building a better Kentucky to apply for an unclassified position at jointeamky.ky.gov.

Sports Betting

The Governor announced that since sports betting opened in the commonwealth, nearly $448M has been wagered, and more than 649,000 wagering accounts have been created with mobile applications. This number represents over $21.2M that has been wagered in-person at the state’s licensed retail sportsbooks and over $426.6M that has been wagered through mobile devices.

Wildfire Update

The Governor asked Kentuckians to continue praying for the family, friends and fellow firefighters of Oldham County Firefighter Sgt. Thomas Petschke Jr., who died last week fighting a wildfire in Goshen, as they gathered for his funeral today. In his honor, Gov. Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, November 20.

Gov. Beshear also provided an update on the status of the wildfires. There are currently 14 active fires, down from 31 on November 9. As of November 16, 38 fires have been contained, up from the 36 last week. Seven counties, including Perry, Knox, Bell, Pike, Harlan, Bell and Lawrence, have seen more than 1,000 acres burned. Since November 3, wildfires have scorched more than 30,000 acres across Kentucky.

In addition to local and state responders, the Kentucky Division of Forestry and Kentucky Emergency Management have coordinated assistance from forestry teams from the U.S. Forest Service and the state forestry agencies of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Virginia. Approximately 330 firefighting personnel are on location. Kentuckians can report suspected arson activity to local law enforcement or by calling the Arson Hotline at 800-272-7766.

Apprenticeship Week

Lt. Gov. Coleman highlighted registered apprenticeship programs in the commonwealth, which, according to the Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services, has increased 12.2% in fiscal year 2023. Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation recognizing November 13-17 as Apprenticeship Week in Kentucky to raise awareness of these programs. To learn more about registered apprenticeships in Kentucky, you can visit kyworks.ky.gov.

National Education Week

Lt. Gov. Coleman also highlighted American Education Week. The nationwide event honors the dedication of educators and education support professionals. In August, Gov. Beshear outlined his “Education First” budget plan, which provides an 11% pay raise for teachers and all school personnel, the largest single pay raise for public school educators in 40 years, and fully funds universal pre-K.

Open Enrollment and Medicaid Coverage

Lt. Gov. Coleman reminded Kentuckians that they have until January 16 to shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based marketplace, kynect. To see plan options, you can visit kynect.ky.gov or call 855-459-6328.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also announced that Kentucky received federal approval to delay what is known as the Medicaid “unwinding” process for children under age 19. When the COVID-19 public health emergency ended in May, Medicaid enrollment reverted to the federal processes in place prior to March 2020. The commonwealth implemented continuous coverage for children, but they had to go through a renewal process. With today’s announcement, a child’s coverage can automatically be renewed for 12 months. Kentucky is the first state in the country to implement this flexibility.

The new flexibility went into effect October 1 and remains effective through the end of Kentucky’s unwinding period, April 2024. Now, the only way a child can be disenrolled during the 12-month continuous coverage period is if the child turns 19, a parent or guardian requests disenrollment or the child moves out of state.

Domestic Violence Prevention

Gov. Beshear furthered his commitment to public safety by awarding more than $2.2M to 32 organizations across the commonwealth that work to combat domestic violence as well as support and seek justice for survivors. The Beshear administration is also working with the Council of State Governments to launch the council’s largest statewide domestic violence data project.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

The Governor named the six Kentuckians who were nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. Tyler Childers has been nominated for five awards, including Best Country Album, Best Americana Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Music Video for “In Your Love.” For that video, Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House was also nominated as a producer.

Chris Stapleton was nominated for three awards, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song, which he shares with Carly Pearce from Taylor Mill.

Louisville Orchestra’s music director, Teddy Abrams, was nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Paducah native Miki Abraham is a cast member featured in “Shucked,” which is a nominee for Musical of the Year.

