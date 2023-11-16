First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
One more mild day....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
One more mild day before a cold front moves through early Friday and introduces a cooler pattern for the foreseeable future. In the short term, today looks to be partly cloudy, a bit breezy, and very mild one more time. Official highs look to range from about 66 to 71. Overnight clouds increase and a few rain showers look to develop especially after midnight. Clouds and showers will linger into Friday morning, but by afternoon cooler and drier northwest winds will begin to clear things out, and by Friday night we should have clearing and colder conditions.

Overall the weekend looks dry and seasonably chilly, with highs in the 50s Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. A stronger upper low will approach from the west by Monday…and move right overhead Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring periods of rain from late Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be dry and cooler. There may be more rain moving in for the following weekend, however.

