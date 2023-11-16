Heartland Votes
First Alert: One more mild day ahead of cold front

Not a bad day for a walk on Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau, but it will be partly cloudy and a...
Not a bad day for a walk on Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau, but it will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy.(Source: cNews/Jenny Lindenberg)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Our mild mid-November pattern is set to come to an end after today as a cold front moves through the Heartland early Friday.

Today is looking partly cloudy and a bit breezy, with afternoon highs ranging from 66 to 71 degrees.

Overnight, clouds increase and a few rain showers look to develop, especially after midnight.

Clouds and showers will linger into Friday morning, but by afternoon it will cooler and drier, thanks to northwest winds.

By Friday night it should be clear and colder.

The weekend is looking dry and seasonably chilly with highs in the 50s on Saturday and near 60 degrees on Sunday.

A stronger upper low will move into the Heartland bringing periods of rain from late Sunday night into Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thanksgiving we’ll be dry and cooler ahead of more possible rain over the following weekend.

