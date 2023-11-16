A few scattered showers early tomorrow followed by a cooler weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Clouds are beginning to increase across the area ahead of a cold front that will move through the Heartland tomorrow. These clouds will keep temperatures very mild overnight for this time of the year. We will also see a few isolated showers after midnight, especially across our northern counties. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

For our Friday we will see a few isolated showers early, mainly across our northeastern counties. It will be mild again with highs ranging from the low 60s north to near 70 south. Temperatures will drop during the afternoon hours behind our cold front with early evening readings ranging from the middle 40s north to the middle 50s south.

The weekend looks cool and dry across the Heartland. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs in the middle to upper 50s Saturday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

