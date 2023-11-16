Crews battle business fire in Kelso

KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in Kelso Thursday morning, November 16.

They are battling a pole barn fire on property off of Cherry Street, near Highway PP.

Crews battled a pole barn fire in Kelso on Thursday morning, Nov. 16. The building housed a woodworking business. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

According to the owner, the building housed his woodworking business, Willy’s Woodworking, and the pole barn was full of wood, lumber and tools.

Willy Glasser believes the fire started in a wood stove he thought he had turned off.

It is also believed dry conditions and fallen leaves allowed the fire to spread to a neighbors garage.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple fire departments in Scott and Cape Girardeau Counties helped put out the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.