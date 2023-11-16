Heartland Votes
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges

Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home on drug trafficking charges involving methamphetamine.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a Farley area couple on drug charges.

Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Happy Hollow Drive home on Wednesday afternoon, November 15.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia during a search of the couple’s home.

Edmonds and Bridges were both booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Both were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense-methamphetamine.

