Cooler air arrives this weekend

Good afternoon, another warm afternoon with lots of sunshine throughout the Heartland. Soak up the warm temperatures while they are here because we will feel that cooler air by this weekend. A weak cold front pushing our way is going to bring the chance for scattered showers overnight tonight into Friday. Partly cloudy skies expected by Friday afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the NW Friday night with gusts up to 20 mph. This weekend will be dry but much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers likely overnight Sunday into Monday.

Our next active pattern rolls in by early next week bringing rain chances into the Heartland for Monday and Tuesday. The middle of next week is looking much drier with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanksgiving is going to be on the chilly side with evenings dropping to the upper 20s.

