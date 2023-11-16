Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cooler air arrives this weekend

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/16.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good afternoon, another warm afternoon with lots of sunshine throughout the Heartland. Soak up the warm temperatures while they are here because we will feel that cooler air by this weekend. A weak cold front pushing our way is going to bring the chance for scattered showers overnight tonight into Friday. Partly cloudy skies expected by Friday afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the NW Friday night with gusts up to 20 mph. This weekend will be dry but much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers likely overnight Sunday into Monday.

Our next active pattern rolls in by early next week bringing rain chances into the Heartland for Monday and Tuesday. The middle of next week is looking much drier with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanksgiving is going to be on the chilly side with evenings dropping to the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
Lindsey Limbaugh posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and was released from jail.
Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student bonds out of jail
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/16
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/16
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/16
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild pattern continues
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/15/23