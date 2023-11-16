Heartland Votes
Carbondale Police Department collecting new coats for kids

Starting tonight, the Carbondale Police Department is teaming up with SIU's Athletics Department to help keep kids warm this winter
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department has partnered up with the Athletics Department of Southern Illinois University Carbondale this holiday season to collect new coats for children.

New coats will be collected at all home men’s and women’s basketball games starting November 16. The donated coats will benefit boys and girls, ages 1-10, served by the Carbondale Police Department Community Christmas Store.

The Carbondale Police Department Community Christmas Store is an annual event conducted by the Carbondale Police Department’s Victims’ Advocate with assistance from the Victim’s Advocates of Jackson County.

The event provides gifts at reduced costs to families of 150 child from at-risk or under-privileged families living in Carbondale. According to a release, the goal for this year is to also provide each of the children with a warm coat as winter approaches.

Coats for children will also be accepted for donation at the Carbondale Police Department and at the Carbondale Civic Center lobby. Donations can also be made during the tree lighting ceremony on November 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Town Square Pavilion.

The deadline for donations will be December 8.

