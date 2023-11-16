Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Walmart to hold Thanksgiving food drive

If you shop at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, you'll soon have the opportunity to help people in the area facing hunger
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you shop at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, you’ll soon have the opportunity to help people in the area facing hunger.

There will be food drive collection bins set up beginning Saturday, November 18 that will remains until Wednesday, November 22. You can pick up a food wish list from a store greeter to benefit Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Some of the most-needed items include shelf-stable proteins and canned fruits, vegetables, and soups. SEMO Food Bank officials say all donated items should be non-perishable.

The Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter is located at 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau and is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

